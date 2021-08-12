Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 21 years of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 12, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 21 years of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'

Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to return to the TV screens with the latest season of popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The Piku actor has kickstarted the shooting of the 13th season of the all-time hit quiz show.

Celebrating the 21 remarkable years of his journey with game show KBC, the legendary star of B Town, posted a photo of his look and got nostalgic about the time he first sat on the popular chair on set.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, the Badla actor shared a picture collage of the stills from the show and captioned the post as, “back .. on that chair from 2000 .. that’s 21 years .. a lifetime .. !! ..”





He also thanked his millions of fans for their love and support. Big B added, “And gratitude to all that came along .... this look ..”

Reacting to his post, Abhishek Bachchan dropped a raising hands emoticon and Amitabh’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda posted a red heart in the comments section.

The Baghban star started hosting the show in 2000, and since then he has been a constant part of the show except for one season in 2006.

Bollywood King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan had replaced Big B as a host for the third season of the show. According to Indian media, the 13th season of the KBC will premiere on August 23.