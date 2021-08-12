During pregnancy, Kareena Kapoor chose her 'pepperoni over wedding ring' Web Desk | August 12, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

During pregnancy, Kareena Kapoor chose her 'pepperoni over wedding ring'

Kareena Kapoor is dishing out her pregnancy cravings, literally.

The mother-of-two, who is a contended vegetarian, says that her second pregnancy shifted her eating habits to a 180 degree.

According to Kareena, she became a ravenous meat eater who did not care about anything but her food.

"When not pregnant, I love being vegetarian. But I got ravenous for meat while pregnant and craved cold cuts, salt and soy. It was as if I was another person," Kareena reveals in her pregnancy guide book for moms, as per Pink Villa.

Kareena didn't mind if her fingers swelled or she gained weight, she just wanted to fulfil her cravings.

"I took off my rings by my eighth month. Forced to choose between my pepperoni and my wedding ring, I chose pepperoni!" she revealed.

Kareena welcomed second son, Jehangir, with husband Saif Ali Khan in February 2020. The couple also shared four-year-old Taimur together.