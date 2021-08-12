Vidya Balan has a strict no photoshop policy, says photographer Dabboo Ratnani Web Desk | August 12, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Vidya Balan condemns unrealistic beauty standards and rejects everybody who supports otherwise.

The actor, who once revealed to have hormonal weight gains during her teenage years, does not believe in photoshop and asks every magazine, photographer to refrain from touching up her photos.

Speaking in a recent interview, celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani reveals that Vidya does not want to be slimmer in photos.

“I try to achieve the best lighting on the set itself, thus relying as little as possible on the post-treatment of pictures. [Doing so is] all the more important with Vidya because she doesn’t like her images to be re-touched. She is comfortable in her own skin, and doesn’t want to be made slimmer for pictures. During magazine shoots, she tells the editorial team that the photos should only be colour-corrected and shared, without any re-touching," Dabboo told Mid-Day.

He added, “Say, if the flooring or the leaves in the background need colour correction, we do that. We don’t re-touch her image," he added.