Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 12, 2021

A glimpse inside Sara Ali Khan's pink themed birthday bash with club soda, and group pics

The Pataudi princess of Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan turned a year older today (on August 12). Some of the pictures from the Love Aaj Kal 2 actress’ birthday bash were shared online on Wednesday night by her friends.

The pictures and videos from Sara’s pink themed birthday decor party went viral on the internet. The pictures posted by Sara's friends showed a balloon arrangement in her initials, a group photo being taken, and drinks counter with a couple of club sodas on one side.

Sara, who made her stunning debut in 2018, opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath, has appeared in films directed by big-name filmmakers including, Rohit Shetty's Simmba and David Dhawan's Coolie No 1.

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in Atrangi Re, directed by Aanand L Rai and co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.