Navya Naveli Nanda’s rare response to unfavourable comment Zainab Nasir | August 12, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Navya Naveli Nanda’s rare response to unfavourable comment

Navya Naveli Nanda was disappointed as she received insensitive comments from a troll on her IG handle and chose to respond to some of them only.



Navya Naveli is the granddaughter of Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan.

The youngster is a strong minded individual who usually did not react to rude remarks but for this particular instance she could not hold herself back.

In a chat with Her Circle, Navya said, "Sometimes the most obvious answer to that is that you shouldn't respond, just ignore it. That is probably what I follow most of the time but there have been certain times where I have responded and it's only when it really hits a nerve. I remember there was one specific comment that I got really upset about. I had given an interview about how my mom inspired me a lot because she is a working woman. Somebody commented, 'but what does she do?' My response to that was that she is a mother and that's a full time job itself."

She further added, "It's only when I read things that are fundamentally so wrong and I disagree with. Because I think that being a mom is probably the hardest job that anyone can have and we don't appreciate it enough, don't give them the credit they deserve. We believe that just because they are not running an empire or a billion dollar company that their work is not important. But they are responsible for raising a generation of people who will hopefully not look down on them."

Taking to her IG handle, Navya highlighted the importance of a mother, "Being a mother and a wife is a full-time job. Please don't discredit women who are homemakers. Their role is so crucial in the upbringing of a generation that will hopefully support their contribution instead of tearing it down.”