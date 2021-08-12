Abhishek Bachchan offloads luxury apartment worth Rs 45 crore Zainab Nasir | August 12, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actor Abhishek Bachchan sold his luxury condominium for a whopping amount of Rs. 45 crore located at the Oberoi 360 West, in Mumbai.

The family Abishek, Aishwarya and their daughter would have been neighbours to Shahid Kapoor and Akshay Kumar had they held on to it.

It was reported that Abhishek had purchased the apartment for Rs. 41 crore back in 2014. The actual reason behind the offloading of the condo is not yet known.

Other famed Bollywood celebrities also purchased such apartments at expensive rates and some leased them. It was said that Aksay Kumar had purchased his apartment for 52.5 crore, while Shahid Kapoor bought his for 56 crore.

On the work front, Abhishek was seen in the film The Big Bull, however the film was not a hit at the box office.

His next two films would be Dasvi alongside Nimrat Kaur and Bob Biswas.