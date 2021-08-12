Ananya Panday shares glimpses of happy obsessions Zainab Nasir | August 12, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actress Ananya Panday gave insight into her obsessions as she posted a picture on her Instagram stories.



Ananya asked her fans to take guesses over her hearty obsessions as she hinted at it.

She wrote, “Before you read forward, here are three clues. It’s something yellow. It’s a flower. It loves the sun. Have your answers yet?”

The Student of the Year 2 actress revealed that her greatest love were sunflowers.

Taking to Instagram stories, she shared a picture of a sunflower and captioned it, “Not that anyone asked but I’m obsessed with sunflowers.”

On the work front, Ananya would be seen in a Pan-Indian film named Liger which would release in both Hindi and Tamil versions.



She would also be starring in Shakun Batra’s yet to be titled film alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.