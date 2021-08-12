Sarah Ali Khan celebrates 26th birthday with paparazzi Zainab Nasir | August 12, 2021 Share

Sarah Ali Khan celebrates 26th birthday with paparazzi

Actress Sarah Ali Khan rejoiced in her birthday celebrations with loved ones amid paparazzi photoshoot as she turned 26 today.



The paparazzi clicked stunning pictures of the actress along with the décor they provided.

In order to make Sarah Khan’s birthday special, the photographers brought Sarah Ali Khan a cake and some pink balloons.

Taking to Instagram, the Coolie No. 1 actress posted her pictures while cutting a cake the paparazzi had brought and the balloons.

For the event, Sarah Ali opted for a simple outfit, a pair of ripped denim jeans, a white cropped tee and hair left in loose waves along with a black mask to keep herself protected.

Sarah Ali Khan is the daughter of famed actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh who parted ways.

The actress shared snaps of her happy moments on social media and fans came forward to extend birthday wishes to her.