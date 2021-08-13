Malaika Arora says she asked Kareena 'to sit like a girl' during her pregnancies Web Desk | August 13, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Malaika Arora is praising Kareena Kapoor's brave approach to handling her pregnancies.

Actor and one of Kareena's bestfriends, Malaika wrote a guest column for the actor's upcoming pregnancy guidebook for to-be moms.

In her note, she mentioned how the duo together used to cook and eat together. Jokingly, Malaika also touched on how she used to often ask Kareena to "sit like a girl" amid the nine months.

Malaika wrote, according to Pinkvilla, “Gosh, she has really carried her pregnancies beautifully! The few of us who are really close to her put on weight with her during both her pregnancies. It was a pseudo-pregnancy for me too. We could cook, cater to her whims, eat together, and spend hours chilling. The only time I actually saw her look tired was during the eight and ninth months of her pregnancy with Jeh. We have had such laughs!" Malaika wrote.

"During both her pregnancies, I would continually have to remind her ‘to sit like a lady’. And she would roll her eyes and say, ‘I can’t back my thunder thighs’. She was never guilty about enjoying her pizzas and burping. She was a trooper. Kareena was always on her feet, getting out there and doing her thing," she praised the star.