Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor celebrate Pre-Raksha Bandhan with cousin Web Desk | August 13, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor celebrate Pre-Raksha Bandhan with cousin

Indian actor Ranbir Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni are celebrating Raksha Bandhan a little early this week.

In a photo posted by mother Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram this Thursday, both Ranbir and Riddhima were spotted all-smiles as they leaned against a couch with their cousin Natasha Nanda.

"Cutiesss Pre Raksha bandhan dinner," the veteran actress captioned the post.

Take a look: