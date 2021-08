Kareena Kapoor's Friday breakfast features new photo of son Jehangir Web Desk | August 13, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Kareena Kapoor is having her Friday breakfast with son Jeh and his stuffed giraffe.

The mother-of-two turned to her Instagram Stories and shared a photo of a plate of avacado toast with cherry tomatoes.

Next to her plate, Jeh is spotted lying on the couch in his onesie.

“Breakfast with Sophie the giraffe,” Kareena wrote with the photo.

Take a look: