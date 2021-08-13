Janhvi Kapoor shares unseen childhood picture with mom Sridevi on her birth anniversary Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 13, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Bollywood’s rising star Janhvi Kapoor shared a heart-wrenching note for her late mother Sridevi on her birth anniversary on Friday.

Sharing a never-seen-before picture with her mother on her Instagram handle, the Roohi actress wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday Mumma.”

“I miss you. Everything is for you, always, every day. I love you”, followed by a heart emoticon.





Fans and fellow Bollywood stars also dropped lovely messages for the mother-daughter duo shortly after Janhvi shared the heartfelt post.

One of the Bollywood’s iconic actress Sridevi died in February 2018, while attending a family wedding in Dubai.

The Chandni famed actress’ death was ruled as an accidental drowning.

On the work front, Janhvi, 24, will next be seen in film Good Luck Jerry. She wrapped the filming in March this year. She made her acting debut in 2018 with Dhadak, a few months after mom Sridevi's death.