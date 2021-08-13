Akshay Kumar opens up about shooting in Covid times Sakina Mehdi | August 13, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar sat down for an interview and revealed that he continued to work amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The host asked Kumar, “It’s been 17 months we’ve been living with Covid-19. Going forward, what changes do you see in the business of filmmaking, theatres and the mood of the fraternity?”

The 53-year-old responded, “I can’t comment about others but I’m going about doing my business as usual. I’ve already completed five films during the pandemic. And I’m onto the next one, Cinderella with the same team as BellBottom, directed by Ranjit Tewari and produced by Pooja Entertainment. But then this has always been the way I’ve worked — doing an average of four films in a year.”

He went on, “Yes, the avenues to showcase our films may change a little, like I know some films even before shoot begins are being planned for an OTT release only. Then another term that I’ve recently learnt is a hybrid release, when a film releases in theatres and on OTT, simultaneously. One way or another, the show must, and will go on.”

The host then asked, “While your peers are waiting to release their only film of the year, you have six movies ready for release. Moreover, you have as many films on the floors. Is this a business decision or also a chance for thousands to get a livelihood in the industry?”

Akshay replied, “Amid the pandemic last year, most of us had the privilege to stay safe at home, work from home. But our doctors, policemen, essential service providers etc. didn’t have that choice. They continued doing their jobs despite the looming fear. I took my inspiration from them. The only job that I know is to act.”

He added, “So, I also decided to get back to my work and my normal schedule. I’ve been fortunate to have cooperative producers and directors who agreed to resume shooting taking necessary safety measures. And I’m glad if one decision, in turn, helped people who’re associated with me, get back to their normal livelihood as well.”