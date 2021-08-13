I believe animal and human cruelty is at par: Sonalli Seygall Sakina Mehdi | August 13, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

I believe animal and human cruelty is at par: Sonalli Seygall

During an interview Indian actress Sonalli Seygall discussed about animal cruelty and what can be done to prevent it.

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor shared, “I’ve personally called out culprits and taken them to the police. But they’ve all gotten away by paying a fine of just ₹50. It’s heart-breaking! Even if anyone tries to bring about a change, they aren’t paid heed to because human cruelty assumes a greater importance. But I believe animal and human cruelty is at par.”

Seygall added, “One of my friends from the industry said that unless there’s uproar, nothing will change. And that’s a sad fact. Do we really need celebrity influence for justice? But maybe that’s the only notice to draw attention of the public”.

She said animal cruelty can be stopped only “If children are taught about the consequences of animal cruelty, the by-product would be that cases of animal cruelty might reduce but it will make them compassionate human beings.”