Neha Dhupia on Covid-19 battle: 'it was a very very tough time' Sakina Mehdi | August 13, 2021

Indian actress Neha Dhupia appeared in an interview and opened up about her experience with Covid-19. She revealed she used to sleep on the ground and away from her daughter Mehr.

Dhupia shared she tested positive for Covid-19 during her second pregnancy. She said, “I had a mild version of Covid. But I had a very large version of fear. Because just being isolated and being away from everyone and the thing is I got to know at a time when I was had isolated myself because I thought everyone at home has had it.”

She added, “So from my staff to my in-laws, my husband and I had Mehr with me so it was a very very tough time for us and you know 24 days being pregnant being isolated with your child and it was when Delhi was peaking at its cases."

She further added, “I had my mask on the whole day and I would sleep on the ground in a certain position staying away from Mehr because I am pregnant and I know there are certain ways of sleeping at that point but then she’ll be like, ‘But mama there is so much space on the bed, you sleep on the bed’ and I would try and tell her that there is a reason why I don’t even want to be close to her so we were working on too much caution and a lot of fear. But together we were very brave.”