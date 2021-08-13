Gauri Khan papped at airport as she heads for trip Zainab Nasir | August 13, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Gauri Khan papped at airport as she heads for trip

Producer and designer Gauri Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she headed for a solo trip to a destination unknown.



Gauri sported an oversized jacket over a floral printed maxi type dress with lacy borders and laced at the neck, with a no makeup look with hair tied back along with a mask.

The designer was used to travelling for work trips often.



Gauri Khan is the wife of famed Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, and both share a son and daughter, Aryaan Khan and Suhana Khan.

The family seemed fond of travelling as the mother and daughter duo often was seen posing at tourist attractions in new cities.

Lately, Gauri shared a picture from Serbia with daughter Suhana as they clicked stylish pictures in front of a church.

The star wife had been benefiting from the perks of being a designer because she gets to explore new destinations.