Pankaj Tripathi says he's achieved more than his dreams: Read more Zainab Nasir | August 13, 2021

Indian actor Pankaj Tripathi got candid about how he had bagged bigger projects than he had ever imagined even in his dreams.



Pankaj, a graduate from National School of Drama claimed to have out-lived his expectations and dreams.

In an interview with IANS, Pankaj Tripathi said, "Yes, you can say. With the work I am busy with, it is a dream-like situation. My dream was actually smaller than this. I am living way ahead of what I had actually dreamt of."

He added, "That is more real than real because you have not even thought about it that something like this would happen. So, I don't know if it's real or surreal. I don't know."

Pankaj is gearing up for his next release 83 helmed by Kabir Khan, a film based on India’s victory in the 1993 world cup.