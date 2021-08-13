Ajay Devgn not bothered by box office numbers: ‘they are all created’ Zainab Nasir | August 13, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Famed actor Ajay Devgn opened up on the fact that box office numbers never bothered him because they were created and he did not wish to run after them.

Ajay Devgn’s films never failed at the box office due to which he had become one of the highest paid actors in Bollywood.

In a media talk, Ajay revealed details about his film Bhuj: The Pride of India slated to release today and took the opportunity to voice his opinion regarding box office numbers.

He said, "What bullshit! It’s created. It was always created.”

He continued, “Do you think it has mattered to me? I’ve never bothered, I’ve never given interviews (about it), I’ve never spoken about it. I’m not scared about it."

His film is going to be an OTT release, although reports claimed that it might run in theatres once things get back on track, but according to Ajay, “it’s not possible, once it’s on OTT it is too late.”

Bhuj: The Pride of India starred Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar among a few.