Janhvi Kapoor looks chic in latest selfie: check out Zainab Nasir | August 13, 2021 Share

Actress Janhvi Kapoor glammed up in red as she shared a glimpse of her selfie with a crew member on social media.



Taking to her Instagram stories, Janhvi posted a selfie clad in red as she flaunted her makeup, look and style.

Her fans could not stop gushing over her new look as she dolled up in her outfit with paired up accessories.

Previously, the young star made headlines as her film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl clocked one year.

Apart from this, her latest airport look took rounds on social media.

On the professional front, Janhvi would feature in her upcoming release Good Luck Jerry helmed by Siddharth Sengupta, and film Mili, a remake of a hit south film currently scheduled for shoot.