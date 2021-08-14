When baby Sarah Ali Khan dubbed her shoe a cell phone: See Photo Eleen Bukhari | August 14, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

When baby Sarah Ali Khan dubbed her shoe a cell phone: See Photo

Indian actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba is cherishing niece Sara Ali Khan's throwback photos.

Turning to her Instagram on Saturday, the avid social media user shared snap from the time Sara posed with a shoe, calling it her cell phone.

"Sara..."my first cell phone!" Saba began in her caption.

"Knock knock...? Who's there ..? Hellooooo..media? Come back in 20 years ..I'm going to be famous! Mahsha'Allah," Saba wrote for her beloved niece.

Sarah, who now has an established career in Bollywood, received loved from her fans on the photo.

"She has always been an entertainer I think," wrote one fan in praises of Sara.

Another added in the comments, "So lovely.. Indeed she is born to be famous."

