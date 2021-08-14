Saif Ali Khan on Taimur's birth: 'I lost interest in superficial socialising' Web Desk | August 14, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Saif Ali Khan is touching on ways the birth of Taimur changed him an a human being.

Amongst many of Kareena's celebrity friends, husband Saif also featured a guest column in the actor's pregnancy guide for moms where he detailed how he lost interest in socializing after welcoming Taimur.



As per Pinkvilla, Saif wrote: “I suppose the lesson is to be patient with yourself. If there is anything I have learnt as a father and a partner it is that what matters is your intention. Half the trouble is when we expect too much from ourselves or from people around us.”

He continued, "And it’s not just Kareena who has changed. Our relationship has, too. When she got pregnant, we told ourselves we would live the same life; we’d continue to travel as we always had, to Paris, London, Gstaad," he said.

"We’d take our baby and maybe a nanny to help us. But life changed when Taimur was born! I know I lost interest in superficial socialising. We stayed in a lot. It brought us even closer. For us, there is nothing like getting together with our family and closest friends, having a drink with the little one running around and playing," Saif confessed.