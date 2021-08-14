Nick and Priyanka can't keep their hands off each other during lunch date in London Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 14, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Nick and Priyanka can't keep their hands off each other during lunch date in London

Global icon Priyanka Chopra-Jonas reunited with her husband Nick Jonas after a long time recently, and the couple couldn’t keep their eyes off each other.

The power couple of the showbiz world was spotted enjoying a lunch date at a London restaurant with PeeCee’s mother Madhu Chopra, and they indulged in some PDA, which was captured by some fans’ cameras.

The loved-up pictures took the internet by storm as Priyanka and Nick could be seen in full romantic mood as they were all over each other. They were spotted enjoying the gathering during a group lunch date at Beach Blanket Babylon Restaurant in London's Notting Hill on Thursday.





The star couple, who will celebrate their third wedding anniversary in December, was looking like a newlywed couple, who fully enjoys honeymoon phase.





A few fan pages of the American singer and Bollywood’s desi girl shared a video on Instagram. In the video, Priyanka is seen giving a kiss on Nick’s cheek and stroking his cheeks while having a conversation with him over food. The couple looks adorable as they laugh and enjoy their meal together.

Take a look at it here.





Priyanka and Nick were living apart for quite some time due to their respective work commitments. While the Quantico actress was in London shooting for Citadel, Nick was in Los Angeles. The singer recently came to London to be with his wife. Priyanka posted a photo of herself with him where she is adorably embracing him. Along with the photo, she wrote, “He’s home”.







