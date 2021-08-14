Rhea Kapoor to marry her longtime friend Karan Boolani Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 14, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor’s younger daughter and film producer Rhea Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani today on August 14th.

According to Indian media outlets, the longtime lovers will be getting married in an intimate wedding ceremony, which will be held at Kapoor’s Juhu residence with close friends and family members in attendance.

Rhea’s elder sister and famed actress Sonam Kapoor, who lives in London with her husband Anand Ahuja, has also arrived in Mumbai to attend the wedding.

Rhea and her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani have been dating for 13 years, according to Indian media. The two of them have been in a relationship since 2009. They are said to have met during the making of Aisha, her debut production, on which Karan was an assistant director. He has since been a regular fixture at the Kapoor family gatherings and parties.