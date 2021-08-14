Paparazzi catches first glimpse of Jeh Ali Khan from his day out with Saif, Kareena Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 14, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Bollywood’s star couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan has finally brought their younger son Jeh out in the public and fans cannot keep calm. The proud parents stepped out with their two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, on Friday.

The paparazzi got lucky to capture the first glimpse of the five-month-old baby boy Jeh. The family of four was headed to join lunch at Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor’s residence.





A few moments later, the Kapoor house also welcomed Karisma Kapoor and mother Babita. For their family get-together on weekend, the Good Newzz actress donned a grey sweatshirt and flashed a smile for the paps.

While, the Tandav actor wore white Kurta with denim jeans as he was holding Jeh in his arms. Although the media could not capture Jeh's face, the young pataudi pulled up a blue onesie for his day out.

Moreover, Kareena recently launched her book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. In the book, she has written about her pregnancy journey and her two sons. Speaking about who Jeh looks like, she wrote, “Both my babies are so different. Tim looks a lot like Saif. Jeh looks like me. Taimur, however, is outgoing and flamboyant. I noticed that even when he was three months old. Jeh is a lot more intense, quieter.”