‘Time To Dance’: Sooraj Pancholi says Hrithik Roshan is his dance idol Sakina Mehdi | August 14, 2021 Share

Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi sat down for an interview to talk about his film Time To Dance which will be have its premier on television on 14th August. He revealed his dance idol is actor Hrithik Roshan.

Pancholi made his comeback on screen with Time To Dance opposite Kartina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif.

While talking about dance, Pancholi said, “When it comes to Bollywood dancing, Hrithik Roshan is my idol. I absolutely love dancing, but Latin was new to me. I never thought I would someday get to do a Latin Bollywood film, something which hasn’t been explored in Indian cinema as of now. With this film I have got to learn a lot of new dance forms and work with some really talented dancers from the world.”

He shared how he prepared for the film, “Before starting to shoot the film, I had trained for about four months to perfect these dance forms and learn the style. It was a challenge to rehearse day and night. However, Remo Sir and his team made it look like a piece of cake. Isabelle and I both knew dancing, but we aren’t professional dancers. Hence it was tough to get into the shoes of a dancer.”

Sooraj added, “Time To Dance is a very light and entertaining film to watch during such hard times. I am certain that kids, as well as adults, will definitely love this film.”