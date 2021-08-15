When Kareena Kapoor asked Saif Ali Khan for surrogacy before Jeh Web Desk | August 15, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

When Kareena Kapoor asked Saif Ali Khan for surrogacy before Jeh

Kareena Kapoor almost had her second son, Jeh, through surrogacy.

Speaking with Hindustan Times after the release of her pregnancy guide book for moms, Kareena revealed that it was husband Saif Ali Khan who convinced her to do otherwise.

Kareena began, “I was like 'should we do that? Should we do surrogacy'? And, Saif’s instant reaction was ‘If we can have children, why not try and do it ourselves’? And, if that is the way God wants it (it may happen). It (surrogacy) was just like a fleeting thought."

Kareena then went on to credit Saif who refused the idea because carrying her children has been the 'greatest joy of her life.'

“I am happy I have experienced it (pregnancy) with both the boys. I actually enjoyed it all," tells Kareena.



Further speaking about her changing body amid pregnancy, Kareena confessed that she did not care about upcoming offers and roles and just wanted to enjoy the moment.

"My face was bloated, my feet were bloated. I was all over the place. The best part is that my brands and a lot of people I work with did not really care about that. Having two children, it should not matter any size that you are," she concluded.

