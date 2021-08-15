Kareena Kapoor talks about sons' career plans: 'I don’t want them to be movie stars' Web Desk | August 15, 2021 Share

Actor Kareena Kapoor wants her sons to be good human beings more than anything else.

The star, who shares Taimur, 4 and Jeh, 1/2 , with husband Saif Ali Khan, says she does not want to be a 'helicopter mom' and stand by her kids through all their ambitions.

“I want both my sons to be thorough gentlemen, I want people to say they are well-brought up, kind-hearted and I will think my job is well done,” says Kareena.

"I don’t want them to be movie stars. I’ll be happy if Tim comes and tells me I want to do something else… climb Mount Everest may be… that’s his choice. I want to stand by and support my boys," says Kareena.



Kareena then narrated her own upbringing and drew similarities with mother Babita.

“I don’t want to be like a helicopter mom. I want them to fall and learn because that’s the way my mother taught me. My mother was like, do what you want, make your mistakes and then learn to repair them, because that’s the way it works. So that’s the way I am parenting both the boys. Jeh, of course, is small, but Tim is now much more aware. I am like if he does something wrong, you clear up your mess. That’s the only way they learn.”

