Alia Bhatt praises Sidharth Malhotra on his latest film 'Shershaah' Sakina Mehdi | August 15, 2021

On Sunday, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and lauded ex-boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s performances in their latest film together Shershaah.

Bhatt wrote, “Must must must watch! This film has made me laugh and cry and everything more. sidmalhotra you were too too special yaa! So so moving! And kiaraaladvani my beautiful, you really just shine right through. Congratulations to the whole film and the entire cast! Such a lovely film."

The film is produced by Kaash Entertainment and Dharma Productions, it is directed by Vishnuvardhan. The biopic starts Nikitin Dheer, Sidharth Malhotra, Himmanshoo A. Malhotra, Shiv Pandit and Kiara Advani.