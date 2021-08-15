Kareena Kapoor opens up about women go through during pregnancy Sakina Mehdi | August 15, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Recently, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan who recently gave birth to her second son Jehangir Ali Khan appeared in an interview and talked about losing sex drive during pregnancy.

Khan said, “I don’t think you require guts to talk about this; these are day to day things. Sex is a relevant topic between a husband a wife and it affects how a woman feels.”

The 40-year-old in her new book Pregnancy Bible wrote, “It’s possible that a woman doesn’t feel the need for sex, does not feel the urge, or doesn’t even feel that she likes herself at that point of time during pregnancy. This is what women go through before childbirth. People are not used to seeing mainstream actors talking about these things. But then, they are not used to seeing mainstream actors pregnant either.”