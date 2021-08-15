Alia Bhatt shares Sunday glam pics, says 'you change the world by being yourself' Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 15, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Alia Bhatt shares Sunday glam pics, says 'you change the world by being yourself'

Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt, who is currently busy shooting for her multiple projects, has posted her stunning Sunday glam pictures on Instagram.

The Highway actress kick-started her Sunday morning on a thought-provoking note, she posted alongside her beautiful pictures.

In the shared snaps, the Kalank famed actress can be seen sporting a bralette with a classy top and front knot shorts. She posed for the camera in her sea-green sequin kurta and paired with brown outfit.





Alia effortlessly rocked her no-makeup look with her chic outfit in the photos. She has styled her look with a pair of matching earrings. Sharing the pictures, she added a caption that read, “you change the world by being yourself ••••• YOKO ONO”

Soon after she posted the pictures, her fans were left swooning over her glam look as they posted hearts for the stylish pictures.

On the work front, the 2 States starlet will be next seen in her recently announced road trip film with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif. Jee Le Zara will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.





Apart from this film, Alia has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, she also has RRR, Takht and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline.