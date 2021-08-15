Sunidhi Chauhan clocks 25 years in Bollywood: ‘happy to have been part of so many changes’ Sakina Mehdi | August 15, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Indian singer Sunidhi Chauhan sat down for an interview and reflected back on her musical journey which started 25 years ago.

Chauhan began her career with song Ladki Deewani Ladka Deewana for 1996 film Shastra. She said, “I’m happy to have been a part of so many changes that happened over the years. Completing 25 years has given me the confidence to keep doing what I love to do.”

She recalled, “I remember having five to six cups of tea before singing to calm myself done. I was so wired and excited about singing before a microphone for the heroine of a big film.”

Chauhan revealed she always wanted to be a dancer, she shared, “When people around me started telling me that I sing well, I realised that I wanted to learn it.”