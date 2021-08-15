Ayesha Omer’s latest Independence Day outfit sparks criticism Zainab Nasir | August 15, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Ayesha Omer's latest pictures sparks criticism

Actress Ayesha Omer faced immense criticism on her 75th Independence Day outfit as she posted pictures and video snippets from the day.



The whole of Pakistan celebrated Independence Day on August 14 and so did celebrities who provided glimpses from their celebrations.

Ayesha was seen clad in stunning traditional white attire which she paired with a green dupatta and to complete the look she had tied her hair in a neat bun, and wore matching traditional accessories.

Some Netizens slammed her outfit for being transparent and a bit ‘over,’ while others complimented her looks.

On the work front, Ayesha Omer has made quite a name in the industry through her versatile acting skills and was also offered Tamgha-e-Fakhr-e-Pakistan known as the pride of Pakistan by the Warsi International organization.

The Karachi Se Lahore actress never failed to impress her fans.







