Kiara Advani answers fans open questions in latest interview

Actress Kiara Advani answered the much asked questions about her from fans in a recent interview.



She spoke up mostly regarding who happened to be her very close friend and why she changed her name.

In a chat with Radio City the Kabir Singh actress said, “Isha is a very close friend, she is an old friend. My best friends are girlfriends of mine from school - Sanya, Kareena, Charvi, Anuja, Sakshi. They have nicknamed themselves ‘HRC’, after Hard Rock Cafe, which used to be their hangout.”

On investigation whether she is rich or not, Kiara replied, “It depends how you define rich. I would like to say I am rich in my values and culture and emotions.”

In regards to changing her name, the Shershaah star revealed, “I wanted my own identity and I did not want people confusing me to Alia Bhatt my family is ‘spoilt for choice’ and calls me various names at home -- Aloo, Als, Kiara -- but mostly ‘Ki’.”

To those unversed, Kiara was named Alia before she changed her name.