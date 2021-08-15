Shraddha Kapoor melts hearts with her humbleness towards fan Zainab Nasir | August 15, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Shraddha Kapoor melts hearts with her humbleness towards fan

Shraddha Kapoor was spotted consoling a fan at the airport who broke down crying after seeing her melting fans hearts at her warmth.



The star is well-versed in ruling the hearts of her fans with kindness.

The video from the airport instantly went viral online. The fan expressed mixed emotions on seeing Shraddha.

Shraddha was seen clad in a black tracksuit with Kapoor crafted on the back along with white sneakers.

The Baaghi actress put her arms around the shoulders of the emotional fan in order to console her in turn clicking selfie’s together.

For those unversed, Shraddha had left Mumbai for the shoot of her upcoming film Luv Ranjan alongside Ranbir Kapoor.



