Jasmin Bhasin's boyfriend Aly Goni happy as she purchases new house Zainab Nasir | August 15, 2021

Actress Jasmin Bhasin shared pictures of her new house as boyfriend Aly Goni congratulated her.



Aly Goni took to his IG handle and treated fans with glimpses of Jasmine's new house.

Jasmin was spotted standing at the main entrance of her house clad in a green top paired with white shorts as she held onto the door handle of her house.

The couple has been friends since a long time but after their appearance in the reality TV show Big Boss they started dating.

Fans gushed over her new house.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Aly Goni spoke up regarding his relationship with Jasmin, “It (the relationship) is amazing yaar. Nothing has changed. We were best friends before, and still are. We behave like that only with each other."

He added, “Now, we are more close to each other. And understand each other like before. It feels good that I still have my best friend with me. Even if I am dating her, she will always be my best friend, no matter what.”