Sara Ali Khan reveals half-brother Taimur once called her 'gol' | August 16, 2021

During an interview with a publication, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan revealed that her half-brother Taimur Ali Khan once called her gol (round).

Sara is Saif Ali Khan’s daughter from his first marriage to Amrita Singh. He then married Kareena Kapoor Khan after divorce from Singh and the couple has two kids Jeh and Taimur.

The 26-year-old shared, “Taimur called me gol once and it became like funny but he didn't call me gol he was just saying gol in general. I don't think he is body-shaming me, which has been conducted as a meaning."

In 2018 interview, Sara shared that the cutest thing Taimur does is call her gol when he sees her.