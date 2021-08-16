Priyadarshan addresses controversy over ‘Hera Pheri’ Sakina Mehdi | August 16, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Recently, Indian film producer Firoz Nadiadwala claimed that director Priyadarshan left film Hera Pheri midway and tried to convince actors to say no to the sequel.

Priyadarshan responded and said, “I’ve nothing against anyone. The so-called incident happened 20 years back. Why are you talking about it now? And why should I say that I didn’t do this, or do that.”

He added, “I did that movie and went on to do many more films. I’m sitting on the 95th film of my career. If I had such behavior, I wouldn’t have been in the industry.”

The 64-year-old then said that he did not convince the actors to not do the film, he said, “I’ve also worked with these actors after that movie. How can that be possible? I’m a small south Indian filmmaker, I don’t have any influence in Bollywood.”