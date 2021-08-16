Ratna Pathak spills details about her wedding to husband Naseeruddin Shah Sakina Mehdi | August 16, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Ratna Pathak spills details about her wedding to husband Naseeruddin Shah

Indian actress Ratna Pathak appeared in an interview and revealed details of her wedding to Naseeruddin Shah. The couple tied the knot in 1982 and the two have been together for more 40 years.

Pathak shared, “We had a fantastic wedding. Ours was probably one of few marriages that I attended, where the bride and groom both had fun. We had a ball at our wedding! We went to the beach, swam and drank wine, and had a great time.”

She added, “There were no rituals and no rona dhona (crying). I remember when I left my mom's place, we all were singing bidaai songs together. Naseer and I were also singing a whole lot of bidaai songs. So, of course, I want that for my kids too, but both of them are not showing any signs of marriage!”