When Johnny Lever shared interesting story behind his screen name

Bollywood actor Johnny Lever recently celebrated his 64th birthday. In an old interview, he revealed why his named was changed from John Rao to Johnny Lever.

The actor had shared, “Right from my childhood, I had the habit of mimicking and imitating people. People enjoyed it a lot. I did dance and other performances. Doing all these I turned 17 and started doing stand-up and mimicry shows on stage. I would mimic film actors.”

He added, “When I turned 18 I started working with my father. He used to work at Hindustan Lever. I worked at Hindustan Lever for six years. I did my programmes there too and from there, I got the name Lever and from John Rao, I became Johny Lever.”