Kareena Kapoor shares first family picture from Maldives with baby Jeh on Saif’s birthday Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 16, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Kareena Kapoor shares first family picture from Maldives with baby Jeh on Saif’s birthday

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is truly a trend setter as she left her fans in awe soon after she shared the first full family picture along with her newborn son Jehangir Ali Khan on Monday.

On the occasion of Saif Ali Khan’s birthday, the power couple has jetted off to Maldives to spend a cozy vacay. This is the first vacation that the family has taken after the birth of their second son, Jeh, earlier this year.

Taking to the Instagram, the Good Newwz actress wished her husband Saif as he rang in his 51st birthday and dropped an adorable family picture.

Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote, "Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want."





In the first picture, the family is seen enjoying their time sitting by a pool. While Saif donning a white kurta-pyjama, the Ki & Ka starlet can be seen in a multi-colour dress. Saif and Kareena’s elder son Taimur also posed for the camera in ethnic wear, while baby Jeh was lying next to the couple in a green onesie.

In the second photo, Kareena and Saif were in a pool as they looked towards the endless view of the ocean. Kareena and Saif tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their first son Taimur in 2016.

On the work front, the Omkara actor has been busy shooting for his upcoming horror comedy Bhoot Police with Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. Apart from this, Saif also has mythological drama Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.