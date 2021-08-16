Amitabh Bachchan calls Navya Naveli genius for editing Sri Lankan twist to his iconic song Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 16, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Amitabh Bachchan calls Navya Naveli genius for editing Sri Lankan twist to his iconic song

The living legend of Indian cinema, superstar Amitabh Bachchan has delivered some of the iconic films to the Bollywood and over the top, his epic songs.

Recently, Big B’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda gave one of his hit songs a Sri Lankan twist. Being an avid social media user, the Piku actor took to his Instagram and shared a video of his hit song Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai from Kaalia with a cute edited version.

While the hit song has still got its magic to rock the dance floor, the video's sound track was edited with another hit Sri Lankan track by none other Navya Nanda.

Sharing the edited version of the song, Big B called Navya a 'genius' for overlaying the Sri Lankan track beautifully on the video of Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai.

Sharing the video, the Badla actor wrote, "Part 2 .. Kya Kiya.. Kya Hogaya..But truly an ode to that incredible Sri Lankan song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ .. and edited here to my KALIA song by the genius in the house , grand daughter NAVYA NAVELI .BUT honestly “Manike .. playing in loop whole night .. impossible to stop listening to it .. SUUUPPEEERRRBBB."

On the work front, the Gulabo Sitabo star has several films in the pipeline. He will soon be seen in Rashmika Mandanna's Goodbye, Emraan Hashmi-starrer Chehre. His most-awaited film right now is Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Apart from that, Big B also has The Great Man, Mayday, The Intern and Jhund lined up.