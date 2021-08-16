Shilpa Shetty makes social media appearance after long hiatus Zainab Nasir | August 16, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Shilpa Shetty makes social media appearance after long hiatus

Actress Shilpa Shetty broke her silence for the first time after her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest as she shared a post on Instagram.



Shilpa had shut herself away from social media since July 19 after her husband had been arrested by the Mumbai police for alleged involvement in the creation of pornographic content through an app called Hotshots.

In the recent post Shilpa shared a video of a tricolour flag waving in the background and captioned it by saying, “Wishing all my fellow Indians around the world a very Happy Independence Day.”

Raj is currently in judicial custody.

Therefore, Shilpa had urged her followers and fans to watch the film Hungama 2 as it should not be suffering due to all this.







