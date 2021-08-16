‘Pinch 2’: Ananya Panday responds to ‘haters’ with love Zainab Nasir | August 16, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Ananya Panday was shown some mean comments circulating about her on social media from haters as she appeared as a guest in Arbaaz Khan’s show Pinch 2.



The Student of the Year 2 actress was addressed as a ‘struggling didi’ by many while others made fun of her accent.

But according to Ananya the response to the questions should not be rude but filled with love even for haters.

Ananya’s haters revealed that her accent made their ears bleed. Regarding this Ananya replied, “I am so sorry, main aap ke liye tissue bhejti hu (I'll send over tissues for you).”

Previously, The Khaali Peeli star was immensely criticized when she spoke up regarding her father Chunky Panday’s struggling life as an actor. Regarding this she had stated, “I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee With Karan. So it’s not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle.”

In the show, Ananya Panday was also blamed for appearing as a fake person. She replied, "Honestly, you can say anything about me but I am not artificial.”

Addressing her haters, Ananya claimed, “Agar kisi mein itna zeher, nafrat bhari hui hai toh jawab pyar hona chahiye (So much poison and hate should be dealt with love).”







