Pooja Hedge treats fans with latest pictures

Actress Pooja Hedge shared an adorable picture of herself as she treated her fans with her goofy expressions on Instagram.



Pooja has always impressed her fans with her gorgeous photos.

In the picture she was seen clad in denim jeans and a knotted top. Her dressing gained the attention of millions.

She captioned the picture saying, "Singham."

Her hair and makeup was done by Kajol Mulani while the picture was clicked by Sheldon Santos.

The actress is not only well versed in acting but also in her style.

She has numerous projects lined up in her kitty and has bagged many big roles.







