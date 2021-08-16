Hrithik Roshan papped as heads for doctor visit Zainab Nasir | August 16, 2021 Share

Hrithik roshan steps out for doctor appointment

Actor Hrithik Roshan headed out for a visit to the doctor on Monday morning as it was necessary.



Hrithik’s car was waiting for him but he stopped and took a moment out to wave at the paparazzi.

It was a rainy day and he was seen clad in casuals wearing a baseball cap. As a precautionary measure he wore a protective screen and a mask.

However, Hrithik’s reason behind the doctor’s visit remained unknown.

On the professional front he has several projects lined up in the kitty.

His action film Fighter has been delayed and it was hoped that it would go up for release in 2023. Hrithik will feature alongside Deepika Padukone in the said film.