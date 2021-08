Anil Kapoor dances to 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai' with Rhea: Watch Here Web Desk | August 17, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Anil Kapoor is shaking a leg to daughter Sonam Kapoor's iconic dance number on Rhea Kapoor's wedding party.

In a video posted by director Farah Khan, the 64-year-old star was spotted dancing to Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai with younger daughter Rhea as the family gathered for a wedding reception.

For the Juhu get together,Anil wore a mustard jacket over a grey kurta and paired it with matching pants. Rhea on the other hand, wore a white puffed sleeve dress as she let her hair loose.

Take a look: