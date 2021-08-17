Anushka Sharma celebrates Virat Kohli, cricket team after victory against England

Anushka Sharma is celebrating the stunning victory of team India against England.
The actor, who is accompanying her cricketer husband Virat Kohli for a five-match test series in the country, turned to her Instagram on Monday and rejoiced as India bagged a win.
"What a win! What a team!" she captioned a photo featuring Virat Kohli and team.
Earlier, Anushka also shared a photo of the team right after victory as she captioned it, "Yessss!!!" along with a raised hand, the Indian flag and a blue heart emoji.
Take a look: