Anil Kapoor shares loving note for daughter Rhea Kapoor: 'Our hearts are full' Sakina Mehdi | August 17, 2021

On Monday, Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor took to Instagram and shared two photos while he wrote a sweet note for daughter Rhea Kapoor as she got married to boyfriend of 10 years Karan Boolani on 14th August.

Rhea tied the knot with Boolani in an intimate ceremony at Kapoor’s bungalow in Juhu. Only close friends and family members attended the event.

The 64-year-old wrote, “And with that, I feel like my Magnum Opus is complete...with our 2 super-daughters and 3 super-sons, we have the biggest blockbuster ever! Our hearts are full and our family is blessed.”







