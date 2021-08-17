Sonakshi Sinha expresses wish to work with Shah Rukh Khan Sakina Mehdi | August 17, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

During an interview, Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha who made her acting debut with 2010 film Dabangg shared that she would love to work with megastar Shah Rukh Khan in a film.

A fan asked Sinha about working with Khan to which she responded, "I would love to. It is definitely on my wishlist. Hopefully, it will happen soon. You should start writing to Shah Rukh sir as well."

Another fan said Deepika Padukone and Sinha should dance together in a film, to which she replied, “That would be amazing. She did great in that song. If this reminded you of that I am very very happy and yes it would be amazing to do a song with Deepika. I think she is phenomenal."