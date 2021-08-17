Ajay Devgn on experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan: ‘He’s a delight to work with’ Sakina Mehdi | August 17, 2021 Share

'Ajay Devgn on experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan: ‘He’s a delight to work with

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn appeared in an interview and spoke about his upcoming film Mayday, he further shared his experience of working with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the film.

While talking about directing Bachchan, Devgn said, “He is a delight to work with. I’ve never seen a more dedicated actor. We are nothing in front of him. Once he is on set, he will keep rehearsing, keep thinking about the scene. It’s phenomenal.”

He went on, “I’ve known him since I was a kid. So whatever I had to take away from him, I must’ve taken it back then. It’s imbibed. With him, it’s a different rapport.”

The actor added, “From childhood, I could tell him whatever I wanted to. It took him two minutes to come on board. One narration and that’s it.”